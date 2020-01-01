About this product

.75G Hemp Wrapped Littles Blunts Made for those who love that classic smoking experience. Whole flower rolled in hemp paper giving our nugs a nostalgic take for those classic smokers and blunt lovers. Filled with high-quality THC flower that is coarsely ground and wrapped in hemp leaf on the same day. This keeps it fresh and makes for the ideal smoking experience. No shake, no trim, and no seeds. They burn smooth, slow, and perfectly even for a richer experience that tastes great.