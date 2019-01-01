 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid

Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid

by Living Lotus CBD

Write a review
Living Lotus CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid
Living Lotus CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid
Living Lotus CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid
Living Lotus CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Flavored CBD Infused e-Liquid

$89.99MSRP

About this product

Living Lotus CBD Co's CBD infused e-liquids and vapes are made to order, never pre-stocked, and constantly under meticulous quality control standards. Living Lotus is the ONLY CBD e-liquid shop that lets you mix and match from 60+ different flavors for almost unlimited variety and uniqueness. Vaping CBD can be fun, exciting, and flavorful. Prices range from $34.99 to $89.99 depending on concentration. Try today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Living Lotus CBD Logo
Living Lotus CBD offers customers an unparalleled flavor variety with the ability to mix and match your own unique flavor combination of CBD vapes and e-liquids. With the lab results to prove potency and integrity, competitive pricing, and free shipping on all orders, you will be hard pressed to find a superior product.