About this product
Living Lotus CBD Co's CBD infused e-liquids and vapes are made to order, never pre-stocked, and constantly under meticulous quality control standards. Living Lotus is the ONLY CBD e-liquid shop that lets you mix and match from 60+ different flavors for almost unlimited variety and uniqueness. Vaping CBD can be fun, exciting, and flavorful. Prices range from $34.99 to $89.99 depending on concentration. Try today!
About this brand
Living Lotus CBD
Living Lotus CBD offers customers an unparalleled flavor variety with the ability to mix and match your own unique flavor combination of CBD vapes and e-liquids. With the lab results to prove potency and integrity, competitive pricing, and free shipping on all orders, you will be hard pressed to find a superior product.