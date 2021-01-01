About this product

Living Lotus CBD Co's CBD infused e-liquids and vapes are made to order, never pre-stocked, and constantly under meticulous quality control standards. Living Lotus is the ONLY CBD e-liquid shop that lets you mix and match from 60+ different flavors for almost unlimited variety and uniqueness. Vaping CBD can be fun, exciting, and flavorful.



Prices range from $34.99 to $89.99 depending on concentration. Try today!