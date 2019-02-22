Charliexo420
on February 22nd, 2019
Tastes like the bottom of a lawnmower. If you enjoy good flavor with your smoke I DO NOT RECOMMEND trying this product.
The Rustico is a new type of product invented by Lobo that is truly in a class of its own - a cannagar that is wrapped like a blunt, making it easier to light and heavier to hit. The cured cannabis fan leaf wrap makes for a smooth, slow burn loaded with terpenes from the premium flower.
