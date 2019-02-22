 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rustico (Large)

Rustico (Large)

by Lobo

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Lobo Cannabis Flower Rustico (Large)
Lobo Cannabis Flower Rustico (Large)

$50.00MSRP

About this product

The Rustico is a new type of product invented by Lobo that is truly in a class of its own - a cannagar that is wrapped like a blunt, making it easier to light and heavier to hit. The cured cannabis fan leaf wrap makes for a smooth, slow burn loaded with terpenes from the premium flower.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Charliexo420

Tastes like the bottom of a lawnmower. If you enjoy good flavor with your smoke I DO NOT RECOMMEND trying this product.

About this brand

Lobo Logo
The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.