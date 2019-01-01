High Potency Holiday Bundle: Two Muscle Rubs and a Tincture
by Lock and Key Remedies
$99.99MSRP
About this product
We wanted every to have a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season, that's why for a limited time only, we will have a Lock and Key Remedies Holiday Bundle!!! You will receive 2 of our Warming Muscle Rubs for the cold season, as well as 1 of our High Potency Tincture's of your choosing. Your package will come wrapped in festive holiday wrapping paper. Tincture Options 750 mg High Potency Tincture (15ml) 1500 mg High Potency Tincture (30ml)
