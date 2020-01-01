 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Lock and Key Remedies
Lock and Key Remedies Cover Photo

Lock and Key Remedies

Unlock Your Wellness

Our High Potency Holiday Bundle normally $145 -- On sale for $99 for a limited time only
Our High Potency Holiday Bundle normally $145 -- On sale for $99 for a limited time only
Our tinctures are always made with 100% plant derived ingredients
Our tinctures are always made with 100% plant derived ingredients
Our Extreme Holiday Bundle normally $220 -- On sale for $149 for a limited time only
Our Extreme Holiday Bundle normally $220 -- On sale for $149 for a limited time only
After a busy day in the big city try one of our CBD Vape Cartridges to relax
After a busy day in the big city try one of our CBD Vape Cartridges to relax

About Lock and Key Remedies

Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products. For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout. (Bundles not included)

Balms

more products

Batteries & power

more products

Cartridges

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, New Hampshire