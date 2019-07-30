 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Doob Cube - Grape 100mg

Doob Cube - Grape 100mg

by LOL Edibles

Tasty grape gummy candy infused with 100mg of THC.

CommieShitbag

OMFG! Eat a good meal Drink some scotch Take a quarter (25mg) and strap in for a very nice - very long ride! Fan-fucking-tastic

LORDMOGY365

Delicious! Ate the entire thing. Was high for a day and a half.

LOL Edibles creates delicious medical snacks that are infused with cannabis. LOL Edibles has been voted the #1 line of edible's in California! LOL Edibles makes a variety of infused candy, chips, and baked goods. For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at lolediblesmedia@gmail.com