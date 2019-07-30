CommieShitbag
on July 30th, 2019
OMFG! Eat a good meal Drink some scotch Take a quarter (25mg) and strap in for a very nice - very long ride! Fan-fucking-tastic
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tasty grape gummy candy infused with 100mg of THC.
on July 30th, 2019
OMFG! Eat a good meal Drink some scotch Take a quarter (25mg) and strap in for a very nice - very long ride! Fan-fucking-tastic
on March 4th, 2018
Delicious! Ate the entire thing. Was high for a day and a half.