  *3 CONE KITS

*3 CONE KITS

by Lola Lola

Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls *3 CONE KITS

About this product

Delight in the long lasting freshness and high potency of Lola Lola™ premium flower, hand packed and individually wrapped in three perfectly sized cones. • Grade A, organic cannabis • Three half gram, individually sealed cones • Rolled in unbleached paper, no harsh chemicals or additives • Smooth and even burn rate • Conveniently boxed for pocket or purse LEMON OG (INDICA HYBRID) • Notes of sweet lemon and citrus • Fast acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep TANGIE (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet orange and citrus • Perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity • THC: 18.56% CBD: .16% SOUR RASPBERRY (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet berry with sour undertones • Reduces anxiety and promotes focus • An uplifting effect that settles the mind while increasing energy and alertness, great for daytime use • THC: 18.87% CBD: .12% SUNSET SHERBERT (INDICA HYBRID) • Notes of sweet berry, earth and citrus • Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body and effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy KUSH COOKIES (INDICA) • Notes of sweet sweet earth • Elevates mood and relieves stress • A relaxing and sedative effect, great for pain relief and sleep GREEN CRACK (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet citrus and fruit • Relieves stress • Sharpens focus and heightens creativity, leaving you buzzing with energy throughout the day • THC: 20.76% CBD.06%

Related video

3 Cone Kit By Lola Lola – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:52

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.