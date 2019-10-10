White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Delight in the long lasting freshness and high potency of Lola Lola™ premium flower, hand packed and individually wrapped in three perfectly sized cones. • Grade A, organic cannabis • Three half gram, individually sealed cones • Rolled in unbleached paper, no harsh chemicals or additives • Smooth and even burn rate • Conveniently boxed for pocket or purse LEMON OG (INDICA HYBRID) • Notes of sweet lemon and citrus • Fast acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep TANGIE (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet orange and citrus • Perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity • THC: 18.56% CBD: .16% SOUR RASPBERRY (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet berry with sour undertones • Reduces anxiety and promotes focus • An uplifting effect that settles the mind while increasing energy and alertness, great for daytime use • THC: 18.87% CBD: .12% SUNSET SHERBERT (INDICA HYBRID) • Notes of sweet berry, earth and citrus • Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body and effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy KUSH COOKIES (INDICA) • Notes of sweet sweet earth • Elevates mood and relieves stress • A relaxing and sedative effect, great for pain relief and sleep GREEN CRACK (SATIVA) • Notes of sweet citrus and fruit • Relieves stress • Sharpens focus and heightens creativity, leaving you buzzing with energy throughout the day • THC: 20.76% CBD.06%
