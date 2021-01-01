About this product

Delight in the long lasting freshness and high potency of Lola Lola™ premium flower, hand packed and individually wrapped in three perfectly sized cones.



• Grade A, organic cannabis

• Three half gram, individually sealed cones

• Rolled in unbleached paper, no harsh chemicals or additives

• Smooth and even burn rate

• Conveniently boxed for pocket or purse



LEMON OG (INDICA HYBRID)

• Notes of sweet lemon and citrus

• Fast acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep



TANGIE (SATIVA)

• Notes of sweet orange and citrus

• Perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity

• THC: 18.56% CBD: .16%



SOUR RASPBERRY (SATIVA)

• Notes of sweet berry with sour undertones

• Reduces anxiety and promotes focus

• An uplifting effect that settles the mind while increasing energy and alertness, great for daytime use

• THC: 18.87% CBD: .12%



SUNSET SHERBERT (INDICA HYBRID)

• Notes of sweet berry, earth and citrus

• Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body and effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy



KUSH COOKIES (INDICA)

• Notes of sweet sweet earth

• Elevates mood and relieves stress

• A relaxing and sedative effect, great for pain relief and sleep



GREEN CRACK (SATIVA)

• Notes of sweet citrus and fruit

• Relieves stress

• Sharpens focus and heightens creativity, leaving you buzzing with energy throughout the day

• THC: 20.76% CBD.06%