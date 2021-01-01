Lola Lola
*3 CONE KITS
About this product
Delight in the long lasting freshness and high potency of Lola Lola™ premium flower, hand packed and individually wrapped in three perfectly sized cones.
• Grade A, organic cannabis
• Three half gram, individually sealed cones
• Rolled in unbleached paper, no harsh chemicals or additives
• Smooth and even burn rate
• Conveniently boxed for pocket or purse
LEMON OG (INDICA HYBRID)
• Notes of sweet lemon and citrus
• Fast acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep
TANGIE (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet orange and citrus
• Perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity
• THC: 18.56% CBD: .16%
SOUR RASPBERRY (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet berry with sour undertones
• Reduces anxiety and promotes focus
• An uplifting effect that settles the mind while increasing energy and alertness, great for daytime use
• THC: 18.87% CBD: .12%
SUNSET SHERBERT (INDICA HYBRID)
• Notes of sweet berry, earth and citrus
• Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body and effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy
KUSH COOKIES (INDICA)
• Notes of sweet sweet earth
• Elevates mood and relieves stress
• A relaxing and sedative effect, great for pain relief and sleep
GREEN CRACK (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet citrus and fruit
• Relieves stress
• Sharpens focus and heightens creativity, leaving you buzzing with energy throughout the day
• THC: 20.76% CBD.06%
• Grade A, organic cannabis
• Three half gram, individually sealed cones
• Rolled in unbleached paper, no harsh chemicals or additives
• Smooth and even burn rate
• Conveniently boxed for pocket or purse
LEMON OG (INDICA HYBRID)
• Notes of sweet lemon and citrus
• Fast acting and euphoric relaxant that stimulates hunger and promotes sleep
TANGIE (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet orange and citrus
• Perfect mingling of euphoria and elation, delivers mental clarity and creativity
• THC: 18.56% CBD: .16%
SOUR RASPBERRY (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet berry with sour undertones
• Reduces anxiety and promotes focus
• An uplifting effect that settles the mind while increasing energy and alertness, great for daytime use
• THC: 18.87% CBD: .12%
SUNSET SHERBERT (INDICA HYBRID)
• Notes of sweet berry, earth and citrus
• Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body and effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy
KUSH COOKIES (INDICA)
• Notes of sweet sweet earth
• Elevates mood and relieves stress
• A relaxing and sedative effect, great for pain relief and sleep
GREEN CRACK (SATIVA)
• Notes of sweet citrus and fruit
• Relieves stress
• Sharpens focus and heightens creativity, leaving you buzzing with energy throughout the day
• THC: 20.76% CBD.06%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!