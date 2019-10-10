 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. SWEET AND SOUR OG 3 CONE KIT (1.5G)

SWEET AND SOUR OG 3 CONE KIT (1.5G)

by Lola Lola

Write a review
Lola Lola Cannabis Pre-rolls SWEET AND SOUR OG 3 CONE KIT (1.5G)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Unique in flavor and effects, quickly relaxes the body and melts away stress. THC: 19.1% CBD: <2%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

Related video

3 Cone Kit By Lola Lola – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:52

About this strain

Sweet and Sour Widow

Sweet and Sour Widow

Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile. 

About this brand

Lola Lola Logo
We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.