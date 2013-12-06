ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. White Widow
Hybrid

4.3 3981 reviews

White Widow

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 130 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3981 reviews

White Widow nugget
White Widow
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

Effects

Show all

2766 people reported 21741 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 37%
Stress 38%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3,981

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
White Widow
First strain child
Wipeout Express
child
Second strain child
White Label Rhino
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

