hj46 on March 17th, 2019

I had used a product for burns for over 30 years and also sold it in my health clinic in St. Louis, This Burn Formula has a broader, all-organic ingredient list and performs better. I would have doubted that was possible! I keep this product handy in my home, especially for when kitchen burns occur. If applied right away, the burning sensation diminishes within a minute or two. Also, the area does not blister and redness fades in a day with no sign of damage to the skin. Epithelial (skin) tissue certainly loves this formulation. I live in Missouri, and we say "Show Me!" Burn Formula showed me.