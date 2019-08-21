NayeNova1416
on August 21st, 2019
I've Heard this stuff work great... can't wait to try it!
This formula was created for use during radiation therapy as part of a cancer treatment program, and the results were nothing short of amazing. The effectiveness of this product is rooted in its simple pure ingredients. This simplicity translates to instant, cooling relief. This cooling trait also quickly eases sunburn pain and accelerates healing of accidental burns.
on July 4th, 2019
Amazing Product. Used it while undergoing radiation treatments. Easy to apply and smells good too. It eased the pain and burning sensation immediately and made radiation that much easier. I used it 3 times a day. I can't say enough good things about Lost Remedy.
on March 17th, 2019
I had used a product for burns for over 30 years and also sold it in my health clinic in St. Louis, This Burn Formula has a broader, all-organic ingredient list and performs better. I would have doubted that was possible! I keep this product handy in my home, especially for when kitchen burns occur. If applied right away, the burning sensation diminishes within a minute or two. Also, the area does not blister and redness fades in a day with no sign of damage to the skin. Epithelial (skin) tissue certainly loves this formulation. I live in Missouri, and we say "Show Me!" Burn Formula showed me.