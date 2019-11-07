kjdhs
on November 7th, 2019
I love everything about this lotion, especially the delicately light scent. It absorbs quickly and lasts all day. A little goes a long way!
Our body moisturizing formula was developed to hydrate dry and damaged skin. From the five base oils and aloe vera gel to the four essential oils, all components of this product were selected for their unique moisturizing qualities. Gentle enough to use anywhere - including your face - it's like a breath of fresh air for your skin.
on November 4th, 2019
After years of spending time outdoors in an unusually dry climate, I have tried to find a lotion that would moisturize and revitalize my hands, legs and arms. This is it! This lotion absorbs quickly and the light floral scent is delightful.
on March 27th, 2019
After using this lotion on my red, dry hands I have become a forever fan of it. Its smooth and supple consistency absorbs easily into my damaged skin and offers immediate relief. The delicate floral and citrus scent is a pleasant addition. Thank you, Lost Remedy!