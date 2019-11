abel71 on November 9th, 2019

Ever had such a bad sunburn that you were afraid to smile for fear that your face would break? After falling asleep on the beach I awoke to a horrific burn over the front half of my body. I slathered this all over and laid down on my back in pain. After a second application the burning sensation was gone and within two days the lobster red had become pink and healthy looking. Thank you Lost Remedy!