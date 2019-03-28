kjdhs
on March 28th, 2019
I live in a dry climate and find that keeping my lips hydrated has always been a challenge. I LOVE this lip balm, as much for the moisturizing shea butter as for the combination of lavender and vanilla; two of my favorites.
Protect your lips from damage caused by sun, wind or extreme heat and cold with this moisturizing lip balm. A combination of almond, avocado and coconut oil, coupled with shea butter makes this a favorite of outdoor enthusiasts. The sumptuous scent of lavender and vanilla essential oils offers an added delight.
