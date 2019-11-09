 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Lost Remedy, Inc.

$32.95MSRP

About this product

This product was developed to address all forms of nerve pain. Base oils combined with hemp-derived CBD oil are easily absorbed into the skin to deliver the healing benefits of each essential oil. This dynamic combination works as an antispasmodic by increasing circulation and reducing inflammation. It also acts as a sedative to calm nerves and stimulate the antineuralgic response to ease the sharp pains associated with nerve damage.

4 customer reviews

5.04

abel71

As a practitioner who sees clients with chronic pain, this product has become a staple in my office. It offers incredible relief for sciatica and other inflammatory nerve issues. I haven't found anything that compares.

Hockey19

A sports injury left me with a herniated disk, a pinched nerve and sciatica. This Nerve Pain Formula gave me tremendous relief during the long healing process. Something this affordable that works so well should not be a secret! Lost Remedy, you rock!

kjdhs

This works wonders on my sciatica. When the pain is at its worst, I apply this, massage it in and am able to sleep the night uninterrupted by pain.

About this brand

Lost Remedy, Inc. Logo
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil