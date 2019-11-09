abel71
on November 9th, 2019
As a practitioner who sees clients with chronic pain, this product has become a staple in my office. It offers incredible relief for sciatica and other inflammatory nerve issues. I haven't found anything that compares.
This product was developed to address all forms of nerve pain. Base oils combined with hemp-derived CBD oil are easily absorbed into the skin to deliver the healing benefits of each essential oil. This dynamic combination works as an antispasmodic by increasing circulation and reducing inflammation. It also acts as a sedative to calm nerves and stimulate the antineuralgic response to ease the sharp pains associated with nerve damage.
on November 9th, 2019
A sports injury left me with a herniated disk, a pinched nerve and sciatica. This Nerve Pain Formula gave me tremendous relief during the long healing process. Something this affordable that works so well should not be a secret! Lost Remedy, you rock!
on November 7th, 2019
This works wonders on my sciatica. When the pain is at its worst, I apply this, massage it in and am able to sleep the night uninterrupted by pain.