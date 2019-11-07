kjdhs
on November 7th, 2019
Can't say enough about this fabulous face cream. I use it daily and have noticed that those annoying lines around my eyes seem to be diminishing. My skin feels more taut and supple, too.
Nurture and protect your skin without harsh chemicals. Renewal Day cream tones and moisturizers with natural healing ingredients. Sweet almond oil provides an excellent emollient base as well as its ability to soften and recondition skin. The addition of argan oil provides anti-aging and restructuring properties. Eight essential oils work to smooth wrinkles, tone and tighten skin, shrink eye bags, relieve fluid retention, treat acne flareups and stimulate circulation. This smooth, soothing cream absorbs quickly, protecting your skin from the elements. Use it under makeup for smooth flawless coverage.
on November 4th, 2019
Years of working outdoors in the sun, wind and cold have left my face feeling like leather at times. Thanks to this amazing product, my face feels softer and the wrinkles seem to be less visible. I love this stuff!
on March 27th, 2019
I've used the Renewal products now for a year or more and I have the smoothest skin on the planet. Plus, there are no chemicals to mess up my body or the earth. What's not to love?