Nurture and protect your skin without harsh chemicals. Renewal Day cream tones and moisturizers with natural healing ingredients. Sweet almond oil provides an excellent emollient base as well as its ability to soften and recondition skin. The addition of argan oil provides anti-aging and restructuring properties. Eight essential oils work to smooth wrinkles, tone and tighten skin, shrink eye bags, relieve fluid retention, treat acne flareups and stimulate circulation. This smooth, soothing cream absorbs quickly, protecting your skin from the elements. Use it under makeup for smooth flawless coverage.