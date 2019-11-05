LMTJ on March 30th, 2019

This product is great! I use it daily to stave off knee pain so I can stay active. I agree with another reviewer who said you only need a little bit--so the jar lasts a long time. The trick is to massage it in for a few minutes so that the receptors open up to receive the pain relieving properties--not a hard thing as it feels so good..... I also really appreciate the fresh, clean scent of all of the Lost Remedy products that I use. Highly recommend.