by Lost Remedy, Inc.

This soothing cream is a favorite among pain sufferers, from athletes to anyone experiencing the normal aches and pains of aging joints and muscles. All components of this product have been selected to work in concert for maximum pain relief. The anti-inflammatory properties of pure, hemp-derived CBD oil in combination with specific essential oils provide targeted pain relief, increased blood flow and improved circulation.

GFSprog

I love this product. When I hurt it helps relieve the pain. I give it to all my friends and they have used it for everything from minor muscle aches to serious joint and muscle pain. I always have this on hand.

jaderincon

relaxing but it won't relieve pain instantly

LMTJ

This product is great! I use it daily to stave off knee pain so I can stay active. I agree with another reviewer who said you only need a little bit--so the jar lasts a long time. The trick is to massage it in for a few minutes so that the receptors open up to receive the pain relieving properties--not a hard thing as it feels so good..... I also really appreciate the fresh, clean scent of all of the Lost Remedy products that I use. Highly recommend.

Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil