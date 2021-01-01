Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lost Remedy, Inc.

Lost Remedy, Inc.

Joint and Muscle Relief

Product rating:

About this product

This soothing cream is a favorite among pain sufferers, from athletes to anyone experiencing the normal aches and pains of aging joints and muscles. All components of this product have been selected to work in concert for maximum pain relief. The anti-inflammatory properties of pure, hemp-derived CBD oil in combination with specific essential oils provide targeted pain relief, increased blood flow and improved circulation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!