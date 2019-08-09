 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Skin Replenishing Lotion

by Lost Remedy, Inc.

$28.75MSRP

About this product

The five base oils used in this lotion have been selected for their unique skin soothing qualities. This orchestra of oils works in concert with one another to soften, recondition and nourish mature skin. The combination of essential oils used in this lotion have been chosen for their collective ability to detoxify, promote cell growth, smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve elasticity of skin cells and stimulate circulation.

newengland22

Having used Skin Replenishing Lotion for seven months now, I’ve decided that “replenishing” is the perfect word to describe it. I’ve found the lotion to be especially nourishing for the neck and the upper chest (décolleté). This product helps to renew and restore the skin in these areas and, as a woman in my late 60’s, this is most appreciated!

Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil