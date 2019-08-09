meconradchezvoc
on August 9th, 2019
like the smell - so organic
The five base oils used in this lotion have been selected for their unique skin soothing qualities. This orchestra of oils works in concert with one another to soften, recondition and nourish mature skin. The combination of essential oils used in this lotion have been chosen for their collective ability to detoxify, promote cell growth, smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve elasticity of skin cells and stimulate circulation.
on July 29th, 2019
organic I guess
on March 17th, 2019
Having used Skin Replenishing Lotion for seven months now, I’ve decided that “replenishing” is the perfect word to describe it. I’ve found the lotion to be especially nourishing for the neck and the upper chest (décolleté). This product helps to renew and restore the skin in these areas and, as a woman in my late 60’s, this is most appreciated!