AshleyM11 on May 22nd, 2019

At emerald cup I bought a loto legend, everyone at the booth was helpful, so no complaints there. But for the price of the peice, I was disappointed with how it performed after a month of use. Cleaning was pretty often, since all the reclaim would cause it to get clogged pretty often. In the start I was able to take pretty big dabs but it was making the piece work slowly and required more matience. It literally ended up just a table piece, since it always was required to be plugged in, I just was using it less and less after the first month. I eventually had to get rid of it cause it was sad to see just never moving and a head ache to use to just to clean, I ended up getting a puffco peak, and never looked back.