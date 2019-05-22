 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Loto Legend

by Loto Labs

$499.00MSRP

About this product

Experience the full spectrum of flavors and potency of plant extracts like never before. Fast, easy, safe. With the highest-quality components and design, Legend combines form and function to provide the world’s fastest, easiest, most elegant dabbing experience. No exposed heating element. No open torch. Never Replace Another Atomizer. Robust parts built to last a lifetime. Pittsburgh born stainless steel, anodized aluminum, heat-resistant hand-blown glass, and premium microfiber. Dabs in seconds, cools fast. Advanced magnetic induction technology. Welcome to the future of dabbing.

3 customer reviews

AshleyM11

At emerald cup I bought a loto legend, everyone at the booth was helpful, so no complaints there. But for the price of the peice, I was disappointed with how it performed after a month of use. Cleaning was pretty often, since all the reclaim would cause it to get clogged pretty often. In the start I was able to take pretty big dabs but it was making the piece work slowly and required more matience. It literally ended up just a table piece, since it always was required to be plugged in, I just was using it less and less after the first month. I eventually had to get rid of it cause it was sad to see just never moving and a head ache to use to just to clean, I ended up getting a puffco peak, and never looked back.

Jasonwest

Superior Product, immaculate customer service! I highly recommend this company!

heydan

Despite concerns about this company's previous product, the design of the Legend looked so good to me that I took a chance and bought one (for $175 off using coupon code merrydabmas). And I'm glad I did. Magnetic induction heating is great because it heats only the tiny nail which is where you want the heat and it makes it fast and efficient. I think it's better than torches or traditional e-nails, although I don't have personal experience with those so I could be wrong. The unit looks roughly bong shaped but it's also a high tech wonder from the future that's easy to use and easy to clean. It's now my favorite way to use cannabis. I recommend it.

About this brand

Loto Labs Logo
Home of the Loto Legend, the ultimate desktop vaporizer for dabbing concentrates. It reaches full power in under 10 seconds thanks to our patented magnetic induction heating technology. This is on another level from your typical enail or dab rig. Unleash the full spectrum of flavors and potency of plant extracts like never before. Fast. Simple. Safe.