Loto Legend

by Loto Labs
About this product

Experience the full spectrum of flavors and potency of plant extracts like never before. Fast, easy, safe. With the highest-quality components and design, Legend combines form and function to provide the world’s fastest, easiest, most elegant dabbing experience. No exposed heating element. No open torch. Never Replace Another Atomizer. Robust parts built to last a lifetime. Pittsburgh born stainless steel, anodized aluminum, heat-resistant hand-blown glass, and premium microfiber. Dabs in seconds, cools fast. Advanced magnetic induction technology. Welcome to the future of dabbing.
About this brand

Loto Labs
Home of the Loto Legend, the ultimate desktop vaporizer for dabbing concentrates. It reaches full power in under 10 seconds thanks to our patented magnetic induction heating technology. This is on another level from your typical enail or dab rig. Unleash the full spectrum of flavors and potency of plant extracts like never before. Fast. Simple. Safe.