About this product

Experience the full spectrum of flavors and potency of plant extracts like never before. Fast, easy, safe. With the highest-quality components and design, Legend combines form and function to provide the world’s fastest, easiest, most elegant dabbing experience. No exposed heating element. No open torch. Never Replace Another Atomizer. Robust parts built to last a lifetime. Pittsburgh born stainless steel, anodized aluminum, heat-resistant hand-blown glass, and premium microfiber. Dabs in seconds, cools fast. Advanced magnetic induction technology. Welcome to the future of dabbing.