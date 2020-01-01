LOVEBUD products are handcrafted using high-quality and, whenever possible, natural plant-based ingredients. LOVEBUD products are always made with hemp oil, which can include seed oil, stalk oil or both. Why? Because hemp oil is a superfood for your skin! Hemp oil is high in Vitamins A, C and E as well as Omega-3 and Omega-6 essential fatty acids. The oil also contains powerful plant sterols that work as antioxidants and skin conditioning agents. When the oil is used as part of your skincare regimen, these superstar anti-aging benefits are absorbed by your skin. LOVEBUD is Leaping Bunny and PETA approved as a vegan and cruelty-free brand.