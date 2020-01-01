Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The Body High™ Bar is a delightfully tingly lotion bar that supports muscle function by temporarily soothing minor aches. Apply to affected areas and massage in to experience the cooling shtick. Wash hands after applying. 2.7 oz (75 g) These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
Be the first to review this product.