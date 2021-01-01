Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand LOVEBUD

LOVEBUD

Body High Cooling Lotion Bar

About this product

The Body High™ Bar is a delightfully tingly lotion bar that supports muscle function by temporarily soothing minor aches. Apply to affected areas and massage in to experience the cooling shtick. Wash hands after applying.

2.7 oz (75 g)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!