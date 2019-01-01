About this product
5 Individually wrapped caramels (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Caramel = 40 mg of active THC Try adding one into a hot tea or coffee! Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible! www.choosethelove.com Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
Violator Kush is a pure indica from old school Dutch breeders Barney’s Farm. A cross of Malana and Hindu Kush genetics, it produces large yields of super-resinous flowers on a short, bushy plant. This indica has a musty, earthy smell and taste and provides a strong body buzz that will leave you stuck to your chair.