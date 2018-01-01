ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Hindu Kush
Indica

4.3 1121 reviews

Hindu Kush

aka Hindi Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

Effects

821 people reported 6473 effects
Relaxed 65%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

Strain
Hindu Kush
First strain child
Hindu Sour
child
Second strain child
Grand Hindu
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

