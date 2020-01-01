About this product

Ruby chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean. The new product does not have any additives. The unique taste experience of Ruby, premium chocolate, can be described as an intense sensorial delight: it’s a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Handcrafted in-house with the finest ingredients and high-quality distillate. 10 mg THC per Package • 10 mg THC per Piece Sinsère, pronounced (Sin-sair), holds a special place in the Love’s Oven family of brands. Albeit the newest addition, it has quickly become one of the most loved product lines that we manufacture. Our dedication to crafting the highest quality infused Belgian chocolate is represented in the impeccable chocolate flavors, a consistent high, and that perfect chocolate snap. Sinsère Chocolates are made sincerely by Love’s Oven Brands. www.choosethelove.com/sinsere