The Zen Hybrid Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by Lowell Herb Co.

The Zen Hybrid Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack by Lowell Herb Co.

1 customer review

5.01

Ljackson143

Finished the pack the other night and I was very sad to see them go. A great high that keeps you productive and calm but still a good euphoric sense about you. Music hits a little harder, the Simpsons a little funnier. No cravings for food which I love. One of the best pre rolls I have encountered.

About this brand

Our Pledge: 1. We grow our flowers with only ORGANIC fertilizer 2. We never use synthetic pesticides 3. We pay our farmers a proper living wage 4. We use natural materials from seed to sale.