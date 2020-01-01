 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Spearmint Micro Mints 100mg 50-pack

Spearmint Micro Mints 100mg 50-pack

by Lucky Edibles

Write a review
Lucky Edibles Edibles Candy Spearmint Micro Mints 100mg 50-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Spearmint’s back…back again. Spearmint’s back…tell a friend. With apologies to Mr. Slim Shady, we’re happy to bring back one of our original flavors now available in 2mg dose. Its a bit sweet with refreshing spearmint flavor in a microdose that we stan, hard.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lucky Edibles Logo
Do you love Lucky Edibles, free stuff and rad events? Are you active on social media? Are you like, really popular? Then put all your talents to good use by becoming a Lucky Edibles brand ambassador! What’s in it for you: -> FREE Lucky Edibles swag -> FREE Product Testing! Be one of the first to try new Lucky products and flavors -> FREE entrance to all Lucky Edibles private events -> Participate in ambassador-exclusive giveaways