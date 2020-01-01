 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Champagne Cake

Champagne Cake

by Lucky Lion

Write a review
Lucky Lion Cannabis Flower Champagne Cake
Lucky Lion Cannabis Flower Champagne Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bubbly like its name, Champagne Cake has become a classic hybrid variety that packs a punch. Its taste is rich and creamy with a sweet finish. Physically calming, with a creative energy, and mental clarity that can be a mid day pick up or for celebrating social occasions.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lucky Lion Logo
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion, you are truly lifted to superior heights.