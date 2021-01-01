About this product

Product Details Strain Type: Sativa-dominant Hybrid CBD Content: 13.5% - 15% Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Bisabolol 100% Organic Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Grown by an organic chemist with scientifically ideal conditions and inputs, and originally bred for medical use, this strain will give you an almost instantaneous healing sensation on your first intake. The aroma is slightly sweet with a bit of sandalwood and spice. The taste of Boax follows the aroma, covering your tongue with woody and earthy sensations at the beginning, then changing for sweet, lemon and fruity notes when you exhale. The dominant terpenes provide strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic (pain-relieving), and relaxing properties. BaOx is an ideal medicinal strain to use regularly, and the price won’t put a strain on your wallet.