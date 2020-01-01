 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. LongeviTea

LongeviTea

by Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co

About this product

This Chocolate & Mushroom Cocoa Blend is surprisingly lovely, a perfect mixture. Delightful Day or Night Time Remedy. Organic: Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phillenus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Ginko Biloba, Pau de Arco, dark chocolate, sugar. May also aid depression. Indican. Relaxing Blend.

About this brand

THC and CBD infused Coffee, Tea, Mocha, Cocoa Mushroom Elixirs and Mocktails. Organic, Instant, Sugar - Soy - Gluten Free, Varietal Specific designed for specific conditions, healthy alternatives to most edibles!