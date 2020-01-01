Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This Chocolate & Mushroom Cocoa Blend is surprisingly lovely, a perfect mixture. Delightful Day or Night Time Remedy. Organic: Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Phillenus, Poria Mushrooms, Osha, Ginko Biloba, Pau de Arco, dark chocolate, sugar. May also aid depression. Indican. Relaxing Blend.
Be the first to review this product.