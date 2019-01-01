 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Gummies

by Made by Hemp

$99.99MSRP

CBD gummies are tasty edibles that are made with hemp oil, which is a natural source of cannabidiol (CBD). CBD works positively with our endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for keeping our body in homeostasis. The hemp oil contains a powerful combination of phytonutrients that are a nutritional part of your daily routine. These CBD gummies are non-psychoactive. 40 gummies per bottle 25mg CBD per gummy (1,000mg CBD per bottle) Assorted fruit flavors Tasty Hemp Oil CBD gummies are made in small batches in a Michigan facility. The lab follows strict quality controls and the hemp oil is tested at a third-party lab to verify phytocannabinoid potency.

Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!