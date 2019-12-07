 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Relieve Plus! CBD Pain & Wellness Gel

by Madrigal Creatives

About this product

Full-powered and easily absorbed, Relieve Plus! CBD Pain and Wellness Gel combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils and other restorative ingredients carefully selected to reduce inflammation and for their healing properties. Best of all, with our CBD pain relief gel, a little goes a long way. Live life to the fullest. Experience the powerful, soothing relief and overall wellness you deserve. Pairs wonderfully with Relieve Plus! Pain & Wellness Roll-On.

aegisdog

I like to lift weights. This product helps my overtrained muscles stay loose. I also think it helps me sleep better. So the effect is slightly synergistic. Thanks!

Bradsby

Helps with the arthritis pain and love the roll on for the same reason

lovetwoplay

This stuff is the bomb! A little goes a long way and the arnica and other essential oils pack a powerful punch! Love this and will be in wrapped up for all of my favs this year.

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.