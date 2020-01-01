 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Madrigal Creatives
Madrigal Creatives

Living More™

About Madrigal Creatives

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.

Bath & body

Beauty

Hemp CBD edibles

Hemp CBD topicals

Pet sprays

Available in

United States