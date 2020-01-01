 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Midnight

Midnight

by MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new!

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

About this brand

MAGDUG - Made in the USA - Out with the old...in with the new! Logo
We solved the common pain points of the classically popular dugout system many still use. Tedious Loading - Hot One-Hitter Pipes on Lips - Moisture Stealing Wood Bodies - Loose Lids - all dealt with by innovations tucked into a sleek & traditional body style. The retro design provides an integral loading tool which offers a stable platform for weed to easily fill the 2 gram reservoir. Then we designed a custom turned one-hitter that has a washable silicone butt to stop that heat transfer to the user's lips. Tired of spilling in pockets & on the ground from dropping; we added a spring tensioned lid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review