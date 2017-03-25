Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cherry Launch Box Kit includes: - One Cherry Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
on March 25th, 2017
This baby has been my go-to personal vaporizer for years, it has a slight learning curve but once you get that down it will provide the perfect portable vaping experience for you for years to come. Super pocket sized (alittle more then half the size of a deck of cards!) and all you need is a re-chargeable AA battery (i've always purchased those available from their website) and they can be outfitted with numerous custom pieces (vape whips, mouthpieces etc) #420sweepstakes
The leaning curve is greatly reduced when someone gives a first hand demonstration...share the love! Thank you for the review Eldotrees! ~ M-F
October 11, 2017
01:26