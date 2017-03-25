Eldotrees on March 25th, 2017

This baby has been my go-to personal vaporizer for years, it has a slight learning curve but once you get that down it will provide the perfect portable vaping experience for you for years to come. Super pocket sized (alittle more then half the size of a deck of cards!) and all you need is a re-chargeable AA battery (i've always purchased those available from their website) and they can be outfitted with numerous custom pieces (vape whips, mouthpieces etc) #420sweepstakes