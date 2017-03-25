 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Launch Box Kit

by Magic-Flight

$119.00MSRP

About this product

Cherry Launch Box Kit includes: - One Cherry Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.

1 customer review

5.01

Eldotrees

This baby has been my go-to personal vaporizer for years, it has a slight learning curve but once you get that down it will provide the perfect portable vaping experience for you for years to come. Super pocket sized (alittle more then half the size of a deck of cards!) and all you need is a re-chargeable AA battery (i've always purchased those available from their website) and they can be outfitted with numerous custom pieces (vape whips, mouthpieces etc) #420sweepstakes

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

The leaning curve is greatly reduced when someone gives a first hand demonstration...share the love! Thank you for the review Eldotrees! ~ M-F

Related video

Launch Box & Orbiter by Magic-Flight – Product Spotlight

October 11, 2017

01:26

About this brand

Magic-Flight Logo
The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.