Magic-Flight

Always Choose on the Basis of Love

Purchase your Power Adapter 3.0 today and experience first-hand why it has been worth the wait.
Magic-Flight featured photo 2
Magic-Flight Launch Box Vaporizers : Cherry Metatron's Cube, Original Maple, Walnut Infinity Wing
The Finishing Grinder is offered in your choice of three sustainable wood types.
Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Vaporizer ~ Handcrafted in San Diego, California
About Magic-Flight

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.

Batteries & power

Miscellaneous

Portable vaporizers

Vaporizer accessories

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Canada