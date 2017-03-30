 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maple Launch Box Kit

by Magic-Flight

$119.00MSRP

Maple Launch Box Kit includes: - One Maple Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.

MuckRack

I absolutely love the flight box. I got the Maple version for my mom a year ago on her 60th birthday and she hasn't left the attic since. Aside from the beyond sexy au naturale woodsy nature of these little box creatures, they have provided the best taste of any portable vape I have tried. Their concept with the loose battery is super simple, somewhat strange, but lovable like a two-legged dog that rolls along the street on a wheelchair. At first sight you feel guilty for saying 'ew', but then it rolls along and you're like f*** yeah little buddy you can conquer the world! For the price, taste, aesthetics, and conversation initiator, it's pretty damned great. To the Magic Flight team if anyone's out there - just my opinion, but you're better than steampunk. It's time to let go. Much love.

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

Love this...the launch bunch is a likable 'little buddy' indeed. Thanks for the review MuckRack! ~ M-F

puppies17

I really want to love this thing. It is adorable. It is a fun to use. But I find it to be inconsistent. It always appears to be heating up, but I don't always get a good hit. I'm giving 4 instead of 3 stars because it could definitely be user error. #420sweepstakes

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

The reddit community may be able to help! https://www.reddit.com/r/mflb/ Thanks for the review puppies17! ~ M-F

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.