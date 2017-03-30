MuckRack on March 30th, 2017

I absolutely love the flight box. I got the Maple version for my mom a year ago on her 60th birthday and she hasn't left the attic since. Aside from the beyond sexy au naturale woodsy nature of these little box creatures, they have provided the best taste of any portable vape I have tried. Their concept with the loose battery is super simple, somewhat strange, but lovable like a two-legged dog that rolls along the street on a wheelchair. At first sight you feel guilty for saying 'ew', but then it rolls along and you're like f*** yeah little buddy you can conquer the world! For the price, taste, aesthetics, and conversation initiator, it's pretty damned great. To the Magic Flight team if anyone's out there - just my opinion, but you're better than steampunk. It's time to let go. Much love.