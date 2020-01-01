About this product

Manson's “Molecule” design, a unique expression of chemistry in geometric form, seemed the perfect choice for our first collaborative artistic endeavor. He described his inspiration for this particular design as follows: “I wanted to do something a little more geeky and scientific. I use hexagons a lot in my patterns... Whilst looking at a hexagon, I started to think about molecule structures and how they use hexagons to draw their diagrams...” In regard to the particular molecule that inspired this design, Manson added, “What I like about it is the subtlety of the reference that has been built into an eye-catching, futuristic design.” In addition to this being our first collaboration with an artist from beyond Magic-Flight's walls, this particular piece is also the first of its kind in an obvious and mesmerizing way – it's face-engraved! Once we had decided on Molecule, we experimented with a few different applications. When one of our artisans suggested we apply the pattern onto the wood, we could immediately envision the beauty that would result from yet another journey outside the box. The visual effect that the laser created in the wood is truly spectacular, facilitating a vibrant, multi-dimensional contrast between the wood's layers. Available in Maple, Cherry and Walnut, Molecule also features our signature Magic-Flight glyph on the exterior side of the lid, which allows for a dazzling, holographic effect. Furthermore, our Gold Cell Battery Set is included in the Molecule Launch Box Kit. Many thanks to our first external artistic collaborator, Matt Manson, for his beautiful addition to the Magic-Flight Launch Box collection. To see more of Manson's work, visit his portfolio at http://www.mattmanson.co.uk/. Use Coupon Code: MOLECULE for 10% off Molecule Launch Box ~ good thru May 11th.