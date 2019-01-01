 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Oil Syringes

by Magic Pipe

About this product

Every Magic Pipe oil syringes are pre-filled with 1 ml of premium cannabis oil for simple and precise dispensing - perfect for dabbing or refilling cartridges. Oil Syringes are available in all of the cannabis strains and flavors carried in our cartridges and disposable vape pens.

About this brand

We’re experiencing a renaissance in the cannabis industry, and Magic Pipe is leading the way with a bespoke collection of polished gold vape pens that elevate your mood and style. This is not your basic vape pen, it’s magic. Our approach combines sophistication and design with a respect for cannabis culture that started it all. By staying fully immersed in the vaping community, we’ve been able to collaborate with tastemakers and introduce custom-made oils that resonate with cannabis connoisseurs, and first-time smokers alike. Go ahead, vape on!