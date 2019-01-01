About this product
Every Magic Pipe oil syringes are pre-filled with 1 ml of premium cannabis oil for simple and precise dispensing - perfect for dabbing or refilling cartridges. Oil Syringes are available in all of the cannabis strains and flavors carried in our cartridges and disposable vape pens.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Magic Pipe
We’re experiencing a renaissance in the cannabis industry, and Magic Pipe is leading the way with a bespoke collection of polished gold vape pens that elevate your mood and style. This is not your basic vape pen, it’s magic. Our approach combines sophistication and design with a respect for cannabis culture that started it all. By staying fully immersed in the vaping community, we’ve been able to collaborate with tastemakers and introduce custom-made oils that resonate with cannabis connoisseurs, and first-time smokers alike. Go ahead, vape on!