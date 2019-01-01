 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kashmir

by MakersMIP

Kashmir is an integrative product, designed as a “Tobacco Shisha” substitute. It is a MakersMIP original all Cannabis hookah blend and THE FIRST OF ITS KIND. Kashmir invites you into a realm of peace and tranquility that can be enjoyed by multiple friends in a very casual setting. Kashmir comes in a variety of flavors and aromas that cater to all the masses from earthy undertones that’ll ground your mind, body and soul. All the way to extravagant tropical and fruity flavors that’ll send your taste buds on a trip to paradise. Come enjoy this great product for yourself! You’ll absolutely love this product and all that it has to offer!

RELATE We are a passionate group helping to shape this growing industry. We are your friends and neighbors. We are your community. CULTIVATE We go to work everyday - hard and whole-heartedly - so we can establish real, lasting relationships with our community and industry. APPRECIATE We value the opportunity you give us; to dream big or go home. We could not do this without you. COMMUNICATE We want to hear from you - through cooperation we will expand the boundaries of what this amazing plant can bring to people’s lives. CREATE We are here to MAKE and represent one of Colorado's finest brands; to MAKE you a believer in our quality product and dedicated service.