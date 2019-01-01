RELATE We are a passionate group helping to shape this growing industry. We are your friends and neighbors. We are your community. CULTIVATE We go to work everyday - hard and whole-heartedly - so we can establish real, lasting relationships with our community and industry. APPRECIATE We value the opportunity you give us; to dream big or go home. We could not do this without you. COMMUNICATE We want to hear from you - through cooperation we will expand the boundaries of what this amazing plant can bring to people’s lives. CREATE We are here to MAKE and represent one of Colorado's finest brands; to MAKE you a believer in our quality product and dedicated service.