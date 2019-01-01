 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
600mg Lemon Haze Distillate Cartridge

by Marks Organix

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Sativa, 5-Pack of Same Strain for 200!!

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm