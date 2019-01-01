About this product
Sativa, 5-Pack of Same Strain for 200!!
Lemon Haze
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm