Blueberry Widow

by Marks Organix

Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Blueberry Widow

About this product

Blueberry Widow is a favorite strain of many consumers, medicating them with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong sweet aroma that may include sour citrus or pine. Slightly indica dominant, this widow plays against type, providing more mental/heady effects. The blissful relaxation that this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and may help you get to sleep. Crossed with Blueberry and White Widow, some call it Berry White. However be warned there are a few seeds kicking around the bags.

About this brand

Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm