Bubbler

by Marley Natural

About this product

This collectible standing glass piece is the perfect lifestyle amenity for an enriched smoking experience. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptional design makes this piece a display-worthy object in and of itself, while removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W

drdeveros

I love the look of this. One of the best. However, the wood on mine cracked after not much use and continues to spread. Maybe the heat? I don't know, but it is disappointing. Still, great aesthetic.

PaladinCBD

Such an amazing pipe, looks great and works like a charm.

uridagreat

Not only Marley Naturals are hitting the scene with great and wide array of products, their customer service is just as good if not, better. I recently had an issue that was resolved with great communication. No need to wait for 2-5 day wait like some company tend to do. Thanks Marley Natural you have a patron for life.

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up