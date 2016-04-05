drdeveros
on April 24th, 2018
I love the look of this. One of the best. However, the wood on mine cracked after not much use and continues to spread. Maybe the heat? I don't know, but it is disappointing. Still, great aesthetic.
This collectible standing glass piece is the perfect lifestyle amenity for an enriched smoking experience. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptional design makes this piece a display-worthy object in and of itself, while removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. The Black Walnut Bubbler is 5.75" H x 5.75" L x 1.75" W
on October 19th, 2017
Such an amazing pipe, looks great and works like a charm.
on July 18th, 2017
Not only Marley Naturals are hitting the scene with great and wide array of products, their customer service is just as good if not, better. I recently had an issue that was resolved with great communication. No need to wait for 2-5 day wait like some company tend to do. Thanks Marley Natural you have a patron for life.