  Cooking with Herb - 75 Recipes for the Marley Natural Lifestyle by Cedella Marley with Raquel Pelzel

Cooking with Herb - 75 Recipes for the Marley Natural Lifestyle by Cedella Marley with Raquel Pelzel

by Marley Natural

About this product

Because food is only one aspect of Cedella’s wellness routine, she also highlights the other ways she uses cannabis, sharing recipes for homemade beauty scrubs and hair treatments—even tips readers can use to elevate their yoga and meditation practices. Filled with practical information, beautiful photography, and Cedella’s personal stories about growing up with her famous father, Cooking with Herb will teach readers to use and enjoy cannabis in a manner that’s enlightened, respectful, and responsible. We asked Cedella about a few of her favorite recipes, where she learned how to cook and more.

About this brand

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up