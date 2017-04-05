Kedehn
on April 5th, 2017
It's hands down the classiest way to carry around a one-hitter. Love the design. My only complaint about this thing is that it doesn't come with the little steam-roller that fits perfectly inside it.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Small Holder features has an intelligently designed interior that minimizes odor while protecting your pre-roll from getting crushed or damaged. The exterior of the case is crafted from beautiful black walnut wood and is optimal for portability and storage. The Small Holder is 3.5" L x 1" W
on April 5th, 2017
It's hands down the classiest way to carry around a one-hitter. Love the design. My only complaint about this thing is that it doesn't come with the little steam-roller that fits perfectly inside it.
on August 1st, 2016
Super chic and perfect to carry a joint in your bag! Love it.