The Marley Natural Holder is the perfect accessory for any pre-roll or Taster. Crafted from sustainably grown American black walnut wood, this holder is designed to fit Marley Natural Taster and pre-rolls (sold separately).



This pocket-sized case measures 3.5” L X 1” W with an inside diameter of 0.5”, making it ideal for storage and portability without taking up too much space. It features an intelligently designed interior that not only minimizes odor but also protects your pre-roll from getting crushed or damaged.



FEATURES

Intelligently designed interior

Sustainably-grown American Black Walnut Wood

Sized to fit Marley Natural Taster and pre-roll (sold separately)

Dimensions: 3.5” L X 1” W, Inside diameter 0.5”



Marley Natural is focused on providing consumers with smoking solutions that are both stylish and sustainable. All of their products are crafted from natural materials such as wood, glass, and hemp – so you can feel good about supporting a company that cares about sustainability!



For those interested in being conscious consumers, there's no better choice than Marley Natural. Whether you're looking for something to spruce up your smoking station at home or something more portable for use on the go – the Marley Natural Holder has got you covered with its clean lines and beautiful walnut exterior! Get yours today and enjoy the convenience of having all your favorite pre-rolls safely stored away!

