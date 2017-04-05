About this product
The Marley Natural Holder is the perfect accessory for any pre-roll or Taster. Crafted from sustainably grown American black walnut wood, this holder is designed to fit Marley Natural Taster and pre-rolls (sold separately).
This pocket-sized case measures 3.5” L X 1” W with an inside diameter of 0.5”, making it ideal for storage and portability without taking up too much space. It features an intelligently designed interior that not only minimizes odor but also protects your pre-roll from getting crushed or damaged.
FEATURES
Intelligently designed interior
Sustainably-grown American Black Walnut Wood
Sized to fit Marley Natural Taster and pre-roll (sold separately)
Dimensions: 3.5” L X 1” W, Inside diameter 0.5”
Marley Natural is focused on providing consumers with smoking solutions that are both stylish and sustainable. All of their products are crafted from natural materials such as wood, glass, and hemp – so you can feel good about supporting a company that cares about sustainability!
For those interested in being conscious consumers, there's no better choice than Marley Natural. Whether you're looking for something to spruce up your smoking station at home or something more portable for use on the go – the Marley Natural Holder has got you covered with its clean lines and beautiful walnut exterior! Get yours today and enjoy the convenience of having all your favorite pre-rolls safely stored away!
About this brand
Marley Natural - Shop
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and skincare products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand.
